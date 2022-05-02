Greek man held on suspicion of kicking kitten into the sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s minister for the police says authorities have arrested a man suspected of enticing a kitten with food at a restaurant where he was dining and then kicking it into the sea. Minister Takis Theodorikakos voiced shock at the incident, which triggered outrage in Greek social media Sunday after a video of it was posted online, apparently by one of the suspect’s dining companions. “Violence against animals is unacceptable,” Theodorikakos said in a Facebook post Monday. If charged and convicted of animal abuse, the suspect faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a maximum 50,000-euro ($52,000) fine.