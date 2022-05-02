Fault in door safety system cited in Boston subway death

BOSTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a passenger door on a Boston subway car did not function properly when a man got his arm stuck in it and was dragged to his death last month. The National Transportation Safety Board wrote in the preliminary report released Monday that the trains are equipped with safety features to prevent them from moving when the doors are obstructed. The NTSB investigators identified a fault in a local door control system that enabled the train to move with the door obstructed. Thirty-nine-year-old Robinson Lalin died April 12 as he exited the Red Line train at the Broadway Station.