Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal jury in Alaska has convicted a prison Nazi gang leader who goes by the name of Filthy Fuhrer and four others in the grisly death of a member they claimed stole from them. Michael Staton was killed near Wasilla in 2017 after members of the 1488 gang removed his gang tattoo from his rib cage with a hot knife after he was beaten and tortured. He was then taken into the woods where he was shot in the head and his body burned. Fuhrer and the others were convicted of racketeering, murder, kidnapping and assault charges. Sentencing is scheduled for October.