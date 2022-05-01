Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that Jill Biden will meet with Ukrainian refugees during a trip to Romania and Slovakia later this week. The first lady will visit both eastern European countries during a five-day trip that starts Thursday. Romania and Slovakia share borders with Ukraine. Ukraine has spent the past two months fighting off Russia’s military invasion. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees says nearly 5.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. Jill Biden will also meet with U.S. service members, U.S. Embassy personnel, humanitarian aid workers and educators.