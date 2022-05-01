Biden to speak at memorial service for former VP Mondale

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to gather with other dignitaries in Minneapolis to remember former Vice President Walter Mondale. The Minnesota leader died in April 2021 at age 93, but the service was delayed by the pandemic. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden had “an important personal relationship” with Mondale. Admission is by invitation only, but the service will be livestreamed. Mondale followed a trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, serving as Minnesota attorney general before replacing Humphrey in the U.S. Senate. He served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. And he lost a lopsided presidential election to Ronald Reagan in 1984.