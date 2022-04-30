Savannah foundation saves home Black artist used as museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A nonprofit group plans to restore a Savannah home used by a Black artist to establish her own museum during segregation. WTOC-TV reports the Historic Savannah Foundation bought the former home of Virginia Jackson Kiah to save it from demolition. Neighbors in the surrounding Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood say it’s important to keep Kiah’s legacy alive. Kiah used the home to start her own museum because, as a Black artist, she wasn’t allowed to enter other museums during segregation. The house deteriorated following Kiah’s death in 2001 and faced a risk of being torn down. The Historic Savannah Foundation was able to close on the property recently following a two-year legal battle in probate court.