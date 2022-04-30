Police: 2 in biker gangs fatally shot outside Tennessee bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two members of motorcycle gangs have been fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a bar. Knoxville police say a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Friday night. Police say another member of the Outlaws and another member of the Pagans were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man with unknown affiliation went to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound that also was non-life-threatening. No suspects had been arrested or identified as of Saturday afternoon.