8 children killed in vehicle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say at least eight children died when a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in the Nile Delta. The accident took place Saturday in a city in the Mediterranean province of Beheira. The children were workers at a factory in the city. The three-wheeled vehicle was carrying at least 13 people. Rescuers retrieved the bodies of eight children between 12 and 15 years old. At least four others survived and rescue workers were searching for at least one other. Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and regulations are lacking.