War has shown Zelenskyy’s true qualities to all, wife says

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, says the war with Russia has not changed her husband, but only revealed to the world his determination to prevail. Zelenska also says she has not seen her husband, 44-year-old President Volodymr Zelenskyy, since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. She told a Polish newspaper that she watches him on TV like the rest of the world. Reached at an undisclosed location, Zelenska said her husband has always been “a man you can rely on.” She says he will ”will hold out until the end.” She said he has always been that way, but now the whole world is seeing those qualities in him.