Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over report on economy

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has acquitted two reporters for the U.S.-based Bloomberg news agency who were accused of trying to undermine Turkey’s economic stability with a story on Turkey’s currency crisis in 2018. Istanbul-based reporters Kerim Karakaya and Fercan Yalinkilic had faced up to five years in prison over the article they wrote in August 2018. Some 30 other defendants – including prominent economist Mustafa Sonmez and journalist Sedef Kabas – were also acquitted on Friday. They were on trial over their social media comments on Turkey’s economy and banks.