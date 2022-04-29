‘The Staircase’ supplements case we all know and judge

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A new series on HBO Max depicts the true crime case of the 2001 murder of Kathleen Peterson, a North Carolina woman found dead at the bottom of her staircase. Her husband Michael was convicted in her death and the case is the subject of a documentary series “The Staircase.” Despite the hours of television already devoted to the story, this new series, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, offers a fresh perspective by fleshing out Kathleen and the personal lives of the five children who were forever affected. We also meet the documentary crew who spent countless hours following Michael and his family, and had their own opinions.