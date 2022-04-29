Teen pleads guilty in high school shooting that wounded 2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to malicious wounding in a shooting that injured two students at a Virginia high school in September. The Daily Press reports the teen also pleaded guilty Friday to four gun charges in the shooting at Heritage High School. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White says an argument spilled out of the cafeteria and into the school hallway when a 17-year-old punched the teen in the face and the teen pulled out a gun. White says the teen fired multiple shots in the hallway, striking the 17-year-old in the head, leg and finger and hitting a 17-year-old girl in the leg. The teen faces up to 65 years behind bars at sentencing in August.