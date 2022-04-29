Report: Fire at Iran’s holiest Shiite shrine; no injuries

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says a fire broke out in the compound belonging to the most revered Shiite shrine in Iran but was quickly extinguished. No one was injured in Friday’s fire. The report says one of the cleaning machines that was in the yard of the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad caught fire. Fire engines quickly arrived at the scene and put out the fire. IRNA also says the cause of the incident is under investigation. The shrine draws about 20 million people a year, mostly Iranians and Shiite pilgrims from neighboring countries such as Iraq and Pakistan.