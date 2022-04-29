Records unsealed in mayoral candidate shooting attempt

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press/Report for America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Newly unsealed evidence shows that a man accused of shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate browsed the internet for location information for another candidate the day of the shooting attempt. Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay unsealed the evidence Thursday. The records show that on Feb. 14, Quintez Brown, 22, searched Google for the location of the office of Republican Bill Dieruf. Dieruf is the mayor of Jeffersontown, a Louisville suburb. The search records also show Brown looked at several of Dieruf’s social media posts. Federal prosecutors have alleged Brown wanted to kill candidate Democratic Craig Greenberg to prevent him from winning the upcoming mayoral election. Greenberg was not hurt.