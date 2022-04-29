Munition found by tourists sets off panic at Israeli airport

JERUSALEM (AP) — A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel’s airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights. The family had intended to bring it back as a souvenir. Videos showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday. The airport authority says security officers sounded the alarm after they discovered the unexploded shell. Normal operations resumed a short time later and the family was released after questioning. Israel captured the Golan from Syria in the 1967 war, and it is still littered with unexploded munitions from that conflict and another war in 1973.