Lebanon army says thwarts fresh migrant trafficking attempt

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s military says it has detained five people in the northern city of Tripoli as they prepared to smuggle 85 migrants by boat to Europe. The announcement came days after a boat carrying more than 60 migrants capsized on April 23 off the coast of Tripoli. Seven bodies were recovered, with 47 people rescued and the others still missing. Survivors blamed the Lebanese navy of causing the accident by ramming into the boat. For years, Lebanon had been a country that hosted refugees. But since the country’s economic meltdown began in October 2019, hundreds of people have attempted a perilous sea journey to Europe to seek a better life.