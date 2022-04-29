Kim warns N. Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned yet again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top military officials over the staging of a massive military parade in Pyongyang this week. Kim expressed “firm will” to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could “pre-emptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary,” state media said. The parade on Monday, which came after a spate of missile tests, underscored Kim’s nuclear brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the North as a nuclear power and remove crippling economic sanctions.