Justice Dept files a challenge to Alabama transgender law

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones to affirm their gender identity. The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the law and seeking to block it from taking effect on May 8. The Justice Department said the law discriminates against minors by denying them access to medically necessary care. The governor’s office did not have an immediate response to the lawsuit. Alabama Republicans who supported the law have maintained it is needed to protect children.