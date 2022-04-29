Jurors weigh man’s self-defense claim in Capitol riot trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have urged a jury to reject a retired New York City police officer’s argument that he was acting in self-defense when he swung a flagpole at police officers and tackled one of them during the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Thomas Webster is the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a jury with a self-defense argument. Jurors got the case Friday and are due back Monday for deliberations. Webster testified that he was trying to defend himself after Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun punched him in the face. Rathbun testified that he didn’t punch or pick a fight with Webster.