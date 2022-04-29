It’s a joey! Bronx Zoo announces birth of rare tree kangaroo

NEW YORK (AP) — Bronx Zoo officials have announced the birth of a baby tree kangaroo that’s the first of its species born at the zoo since 2008. Zoo director Jim Breheny said Friday that the birth of the Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey is a unique opportunity to observe “one of nature’s most intriguing evolutionary adaptations.” The Matschie’s tree kangaroo is native to Papua New Guinea and is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It is arboreal and lives in mountain rainforests. The joey is about the size of a human thumbnail at birth.