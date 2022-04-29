Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has summoned Turkey’s ambassador in Berlin to protest a sentence of life in prison handed to a prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist. Western governments and rights groups strongly criticized the ruling by a Turkish court this week, which found Osman Kavala guilty of attempting to overthrow the government with mass protests in 2013. The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for “aiding” the attempt. Christofer Burger, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, said Turkey’s envoy was summoned for talks Friday morning. He told reporters in Berlin that Germany had urged other European Union countries to take make a similar diplomatic protest.