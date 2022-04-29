Georgia man 2nd rioter convicted of seditious conspiracy

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Georgia man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group became the second Capitol rioter to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up and through the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Authorities say Ulrich participated in encrypted chats with other people affiliated with the Oath Keepers in the days before the riot, marched on the grounds that day in a military “stack” formation, taunted police officers who were guarding the building and also entered the Capitol with hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters. The 44-year-old from Guyton, Georgia, agreed to cooperate with authorities.