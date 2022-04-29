Funeral set for firefighter killed in Brooklyn blaze

NEW YORK (AP) — A funeral is being held Friday for a New York City firefighter killed while battling a Brooklyn house fire. The 31-year-old Timothy Klein died Sunday when flames engulfed the second floor of the home, causing part of the ceiling to collapse. One other person was killed in the blaze. Eight firefighters and a resident were hurt. Klein’s funeral is being held at the Church of St. Francis DeSales, a Roman Catholic parish in Belle Harbor, Queens. Klein grew up in nearby Breezy Point, and was with the fire department for six years. His father and other relatives were also New York City firefighters.