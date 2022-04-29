EXPLAINER: What is happening with abortion in Oklahoma?

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican-led state Legislature passed several anti-abortion restrictions in recent weeks, part of a movement in conservative states to curtail women’s reproductive rights. Anti-abortion lawmakers are hopeful the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court might even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. Justices already indicated in arguments it would uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision in that case isn’t expected before June. Meanwhile, a new Texas law that bans most abortions and was designed to evade court challenges has been in effect nearly eight months, resulting in a major spike in abortions in Oklahoma as women in Texas head to surrounding states to receive services.