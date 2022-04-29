British Virgin Islands premier accused of smuggling cocaine

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and DÁNICA COTO

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the Caribbean territory’s ports are set to appear in a U.S. court after their arrest on drug smuggling charges in Miami. Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard have been taken into custody by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents at a Miami airport and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money. Maynard’s son faces the same changes in the alleged scheme, according to the criminal complaint.