Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed

By CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of dogs aren’t supported by science. The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns. They found that some behaviors _ such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers _ do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.