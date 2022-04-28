Virginia officer who killed driver acquitted of murder

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Virginia police officer who had been charged with murder for fatally shooting a driver who police said refused to exit his vehicle and drove toward the officer. After a weeklong trial, jurors found Bristol police Officer Johnathan Brown not guilty Wednesday in the death of 31-year-old Jonathen Kohler, of nearby Bristol, Tennessee. Brown faced charges of murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. While prosecutors argued that Brown was too aggressive, the defense claimed he acted in self-defense and no choice when Kohler drove toward him. Officials say Brown is white, and so was Kohler.