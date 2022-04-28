US tries to seize yacht in Fiji. But which oligarch owns it?

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A judge in Fiji is due to rule Tuesday on whether U.S. authorities can seize the luxurious superyacht Amadea — worth some $325 million — which has been stopped from leaving the South Pacific nation because of its links to Russia. But a vital question remains over which oligarch really owns the Amadea. Only one of the two possible candidates faces sanctions. Is the real owner Suleiman Kerimov? That’s what the U.S. claims. Or is the real owner Eduard Khudainatov? That’s what defense lawyers claim.