UN votes May 11 on replacing Russia on Human Rights Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly will vote on May 11 on a country to replace Russia on the world organization’s leading human rights body. It had been suspended over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Assembly spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak said Thursday that the Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council. Since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost its spot on multiple U.N. bodies including the executive boards of UN Women and the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF. Russia was also suspended this week from the World Tourism Organization.