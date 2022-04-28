Tennessee lawmakers pass K-12 library oversight, end session

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have closed out the 2022 legislative session by passing a bill that lets a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions. The Republican-supermajority Legislature also worked out remaining differences Thursday on an education funding formula overhaul spearheaded by Gov. Bill Lee. They passed tougher campaign finance and ethics rules amid a federal investigation that has already seen one House Republican plead guilty and resign. Those proposals and many more will head to the Republican governor, who has never vetoed a bill. The election-year session began in January.