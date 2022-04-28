Suspected IS gunmen kill 7 Syrians at Ramadan iftar meal

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say suspected Islamic State group gunmen have attacked a Ramadan gathering hosted by a former official of a U.S.-backed group in eastern Syria, killing seven and wounding four. The Wednesday night attack in the Abu Khashab area in Deir el-Zour province targeted the home of a former spokesman with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Euphrates Post news website. Euphrates Post said the gunmen arrived on motorcycles and opened fire as the group was having an iftar — the fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan — at the home of former SDF spokesman Nouri Hameesh, who was among those killed.