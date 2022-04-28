Suspected cartel gunmen abduct 2 female soldiers in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army says suspected drug cartel gunmen have abducted two off-duty female soldiers at gunpoint. The commander of the army headquarters in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta said Thursday that the two women were vacationing there when they were kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday. Gen. Vicente Pérez López says a search is being conductd by the army, navy and National Guard, including the use of helicopters. He says the kidnappers are believed to be members of a drug gang “because of the way in which they operated.” Pérez López says the sargeant and lieutenant had no operational duties in the resort.