Revolutionary find: 19 cannons in river likely sunk in 1779

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A warehouse in coastal Georgia is holding historical treasures that evidence suggests were lost for more than 240 years. Crews dredging the Savannah River downstream from the city of Savannah last year dug up three cannons that archaeologists believe came from British ships scuttled in the river during the American Revolution. Crews located 16 more over the past year, bringing the total to 19. The Army Corps of Engineers is keeping the big guns in tubs of water to help preserve them until a plan for cleaning and conserving them is reached. One party to the planning is the British government. Commodore Philip Nash of the British Royal Navy viewed the artifacts Thursday, saying many are in remarkably good shape.