Polish leader calls for Ukraine unity at Holocaust event

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda has denounced Russia’s war against Ukraine as he joined Holocaust survivors and people from around the world at an annual observance at the former site of Auschwitz. Duda joined young Israelis and others who joined the March of the Living, a commemoration taking place on Israel’s national Holocaust memorial day that pays tribute to the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. Duda spoke out against war, anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, and paid tribute to Jewish victims of the Holocaust as well as the other victims of Nazi Germany during World War II.