North Carolina city files lawsuit over collapsed arches

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city is suing three companies over the collapse of decorative, 40-ton wooden arches along a pedestrian walkway in February. The Hickory Daily Record reports the lawsuit was filed by the city of Hickory in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday. It names Neill Grading & Construction Co., Mooresville-based subcontractor Dane Construction and Oregon-based arch manufacturer Western Wood Structures. The city contends that the arch collapse “could not and would not have occurred in the absence of negligence by one or more of the defendants.” The arches fell on Feb. 18. No one was hurt.

