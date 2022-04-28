Man on trial in Capitol riot case blames ‘rogue cop’

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired New York City police officer charged with assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot has testified that he was trying to defend himself after the officer punched him in the face. Thomas Webster began testifying on Thursday, the third day of his federal trial. He said it felt like he was hit with a hammer or a freight train when Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun reached out with an open left hand and struck the right side of Webster’s face. Rathbun testified on Wednesday that he didn’t punch or pick a fight with Webster. The trial is scheduled to resume on Friday with more testimony by Webster.