Kentucky gov: New center won’t slow medical cannabis review

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a new cannabis research center won’t slow his review of whether he has the authority to legalize medical marijuana. He said Thursday that a decision is likely to come this summer. Beshear says he sees value in the cannabis center’s formation. But he says some lawmakers used it to stall efforts to make medical marijuana legal. Beshear says he won’t wait for the center’s findings before deciding whether to take action. Beshear has instructed his legal team to analyze potential options for a framework to make medical cannabis available for people suffering from certain conditions.