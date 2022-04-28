Kemp’s Georgia bill-signing tour aims to end Perdue’s hopes

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is projecting strength and gathering endorsements from fellow Republicans on a bill-signing tour. The events could aid his efforts to defeat former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others in the May 24 primary. The latest example came Thursday as he signed a package of conservative education bills in Cumming. The laws would regulate the teaching of race in the classroom and allow the state athletic association to ban transgender girls from playing high school sports. Others would codify parents rights, force school systems to respond to parental challenges of books and increase tax credits for private school scholarships.