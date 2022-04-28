Justices limit discrimination claims for emotional distress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a discrimination lawsuit filed by a deaf and legally blind woman against a physical therapy business that wouldn’t provide an American Sign Language interpreter for her appointments. In a 6-3 ruling with conservatives in the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote Thursday that businesses that receive federal health care money can’t be sued for discrimination under the Affordable Care Act when the harm alleged is emotional, not financial. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in dissent that people who suffer discrimination often feel humiliation or embarrassment. Breyer noted in his opinion that some anti-bias laws, including against workplace discrimination, allow for damages for emotional distress.