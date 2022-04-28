House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House has given final passage to legislation that would streamline a World War II-era military lend-lease program to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion. The bill approved Thursday with overwhelming bipartisan support now goes to President Joe Biden to sign into law. It comes after the Biden administration announced Thursday it will seek another $30 billion from Congress in military and humanitarian aid to help Ukraine. The measure passed Thursday would update the 1941 bill Franklin D. Roosevelt used to help allies fight Nazi Germany. It would waive certain reimbursement requirements, and extend equipment leases beyond five years.