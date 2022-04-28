Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang dies at 87 in quarantine hotel

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong media report that veteran actor Kenneth Tsang has died at age 86 while in a COVID-19 quarantine hotel in the southern Chinese city. Tsang was best known internationally for his action roles in the 2002 James Bond film “Die Another Day,” John Woo’s “The Killer” in 1989, “Rush Hour 2″ in 2001 starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, and 1998’s “The Replacement Killers” alongside Chow Yun-Fat and Mira Sorvino. In all, he had some 237 acting credits, mainly in Hong Kong film and television productions. Tsang had been in quarantine after returning from Singapore and was found collapsed on the floor of his hotel room by staff on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.