Florida prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed Feb. 14 while being removed from a mental health unit at a Miami-Dade County prison for transfer to anothe prison. Authorities say the inmate was later found dead in the van during a stop. A medical examiner said the cause of death was internal bleeding. Online jail records didn’t list an attorney for the correctional officers, who were being held without bail.