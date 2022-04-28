Fetid foam from polluted river plagues Colombian city

MOSQUERA, Colombia (AP) — An immense layer of toxic foam has spilled and blown from a contaminated river into the Colombian city of Mosquera. It often breaks into cloudlike chunks that drift with the wind along streets and into yards. Environmental authorities blame discharges from an industrial zone as well as household detergents whip up the fetid foam in the city some 20 kilometers (12 miles) outside Bogota, the capital. Gonzalo Roa has lived in the Los Puentes neighborhood for 40 years and says the situation has gone on for years. He blames the contamination for causing respiratory problems in children.