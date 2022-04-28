Democrats face worsening legal environment on redistricting

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

The ruling by New York’s top court striking down Democratic-drawn congressional maps is the start of what could be a rough road for the party in redistricting. Democrats were doing relatively well in mapmaking partly because of the aggressive map they drew in New York, the biggest state where they controlled line drawing. Courts in GOP-controlled states such as Kansas and Ohio have also struck down Republican maps for being too partisan but those rulings may not have the teeth of New York’s. And more legal challenges loom that could tilt the map back toward the GOP.