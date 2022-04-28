Democrats face progressive test in Oregon governor’s race

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial race will be another test of whether the progressive or moderate part of the Democratic party is ascendant. As witnessed during the last election cycle, progressive candidates in some of the nation’s most liberal cities stumbled. Tina Kotek, 55, is the front-runner in the Oregon Governor race and a progressive. She says that she is confident she can improve the state — both for Democrats and Republicans. Kotek’s leadership experience and political allies would seemingly guarantee her a win. But many Oregonians are frustrated about the state of their state. The former lawmaker faces the challenge of convincing people she can make Oregon better while dodging blame for putting it where it is today.