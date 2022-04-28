Britain’s parliamentary term ends in acrimony and scandal

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A fractious and scandal-filled parliamentary year in Britain has ended with the formal suspension of Parliament on Thursday. A new session will begin May 10 with a pomp-filled State Opening of Parliament and a new slate of planned legislation from the Conservative government. Many lawmakers were in a somber mood as they headed back to their constituencies amid multiple scandals. One lawmaker stands accused of watching porn in the House of Commons, another has been found guilty of bullying. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been fined for breaching the lockdown rules he imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson also faces discontent within his own party, which could grow after the country’s May 5 local elections.