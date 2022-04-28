Bidens to show ‘The Survivor’ for Holocaust Remembrance Week

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to host their first official film screening at the White House on Thursday. The White House says they will show HBO’s “The Survivor” in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week in the movie theater in the East Wing. “The Survivor” tells the grueling story of boxer Harry Haft, who put the lives of fellow concentration camp prisoners at risk to save his own. Director Barry Levinson, actor Ben Foster, who plays the lead character, and representatives of the American Jewish Community are expected to attend.