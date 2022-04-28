Arkansas sues Family Dollar over rodents found in facility

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit Thursday against the North Carolina-based chain and parent company Dollar Tree. The lawsuit accuses Family Dollar of deceiving customers, negligence and conspiracy. Federal inspectors in February announced the rodents were found during an inspection following a consumer complaint. Family Dollar temporarily closed 404 stores spanning Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee to remove affected products from the facility.