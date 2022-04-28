Another Malaysian to be hanged in Singapore wins reprieve

SINGAPORE (AP) — A second Malaysian man due to be hanged in Singapore this week for drug trafficking has won a last-minute reprieve from the top court. Datchinamurthy Kataiah was scheduled to be hanged Friday, just two days after the execution of a Malaysian man that sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled. A lawyer says the Court of Appeal allowed a stay of execution pending a legal challenge on May 20. An anti-death penalty activist says Datchchinamurthy is part of a civil case involving 13 death row prisoners who are challenging the prison department’s forwarding their prison correspondence to the attorney general’s office without their consent.