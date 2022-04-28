2 S Koreans arrested for spying for N Korea, paid in crypto

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean army captain and a businessman have been arrested for allegedly stealing military secrets under the direction of a North Korean spy who lured them with cryptocurrency. Police and prosecutors said Thursday that both South Koreans were formally charged with violating South Korea’s national security law. Police say authorities haven’t established the whereabouts of the North Korean spy. The army captain allegedly passed login information of a military-run computerized command and control system to the North Korean spy. The businessman is accused of unsuccessfully trying to use a hacking device to obtain bigger military secrets. They both allegedly received financial rewards in the form of cryptocurrency from the spy.